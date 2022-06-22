SUV hits bike in Zeeland Twp., bicyclist hospitalized

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a bicyclist went to the hospital after getting hit by a car.

Deputies responded to 88th Avenue and Gordon Street in Zeeland Township just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a woman from Zeeland stopped at a stop sign and started to turn when she hit a man from Zeeland who was crossing Gordon Street on his bike.

The woman told deputies she didn’t see the bicyclist when she started to turn.

Emergency crews took the man to the hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

