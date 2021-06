HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — People in a black mini-van are being pursued for potentially approaching and speaking to a 7-year-old in the cul-de-sac of Oak Harbor Court at 8:40 p.m.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports that no injuries or physical contact was made, and the child was able to leave safely and get help from adults.

Anybody with information about this incident is urged to call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.