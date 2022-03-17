Watch
Suspect charged in Holland crash that killed unborn child

Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 17, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect in a Holland crash that seriously injured a pregnant 17-year-old and killed her unborn child this week has been arraigned.

The city of Holland says Juan Alejandro Lira IV was charged Thursday on two counts of fleeing and eluding, one count of driving without a license, one count of negligence causing stillbirth or miscarriage, one count for receiving a stolen vehicle, and one count for carrying a dangerous weapon.

We’re told bond was set at a total of $225,000 across the two incidents that led to Wednesday’s crash.

