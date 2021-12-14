Student sent home after threat made against Holland High School

HOLLAND, Mich. — A student was removed from Holland High School on Monday after a threatening social media post was reported by students, parents and through OK2SAY.

Administrators immediately called the School Liaison Officer from the Holland Police Department, according to a message from the district’s superintendent posted online.

The officer didn’t find any weapons while searching the student and a guardian was contacted.

Officials say the student will not be allowed to return to school until an investigation into the incident is complete.

“Threats like these are scary for us all,” Interim Superintendent Nick Cassidy said in his message. “However, we are proud of the students and parents who spotted the social media post and had the courage to immediately report it to administrators and through OK2SAY. We are also thankful to the building administrators and to the School Resource Officer for taking the appropriate and immediate action to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

Cassidy added that the district will continue employing safety protocols in all buildings and will err on the side of over-communicating with families.

