Storage unit & van caught fire Wednesday morning

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A storage unit and a van were damaged near Coopersville when the vehicle caught fire.

The fire started Wednesday morning at the Stowaway Self Storage on Ironwood Drive and was visible from Interstate 96.

The van was removed or had been removed from the storage unit when the fire started, according to Chief Mike Gavin of the Tallmadge Charter Township Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived to put out the fire shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters from Coopersville, Allendale, Walker and Crockery Township also responded to the scene.

One of the storage units took a small amount of damage, according to Chief Gavin.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube