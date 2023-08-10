State to take over management of Ottawa County oil wells

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan will take over more than a dozen oil wells, including the one that leaked earlier this year in Ottawa County's Bend Park.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the takeover of 21 oil wells by the state. Nessel says Fisher McCall Oil and Gas also agreed to pay the state nearly $3 million as part of a settlement.

According to Nessel, most of the money will be used to plug the 21 non-producing wells in Ottawa and Ingham counties.

Last year, Nessel sued the energy company for failing to properly plug and clean up the well sites.

When the spill at Bend Park happened in April, the slick polluted roughly 300 yards of shoreline.

In a statement, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Phil Roos said “Michigan’s natural resources belong to all of us, and those who profit from them have a legal obligation to ensure their activities leave no long-term hazards. In this case those obligations were not fulfilled. This settlement sends a message that Michigan will aggressively pursue irresponsible parties when they fall short of their responsibility to protect Michiganders’ natural assets.”

According to the attorney general, 20 of the 21 wells are located in Ottawa County’s Georgetown and Tallmadge townships.

As part of the settlement, Fisher McCall Oil and Gas agreed to turn over its wells and permits to EGLE and be liable for the following:

• $2.1 million to plug the 21 wells;

• $400,000 to remediate the wells and associated facilities;

• $102,095 to reimburse EGLE for prior oil leak response costs;

• $250,000 in civil fines to the state; and

• $51,627 in the form of forfeiture of a bond filed with EGLE.

