Spring Lake woman charged in embezzlement investigation at Grand Haven hospital

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect is in custody amid an embezzlement investigation at a Grand Haven hospital.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the investigation began in December 2022 after financial inconsistencies were detected at Trinity Health Grand Haven.

We’re told the embezzled amount is believed to have exceeded $2 million.

The suspect, a 60-year-old Spring Lake woman, was arrested Thursday, according to GHDPS.

Authorities say she faces one count of embezzlement totaling $100,000 or more and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The suspect was arraigned and placed on a $250,000 cash/surety bond Thursday, according to public safety officials. Her passport was also confiscated.

The case remains under investigation.

A representative of Trinity Health Grand Haven released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation involving one of our previous employees of Trinity Health Grand Haven. We are working closely with law enforcement and referring questions to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety during this active investigation."

