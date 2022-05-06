Spring Lake Township named 'Township of Excellence' for third time

Spring Lake Township has been named a “Township of Excellence” by the Michigan Townships Association. This is the third time that Spring Lake Township has been recognized with the honor.

The Michigan Townships Association recognizes townships that the associations views as a strong, vibrant community. The townships are also governed by a township board that adheres to the best practices to delivery quality programs and services to accomplish goals that the community-driven.

Spring Lake Township first received the “Township of Excellence” award in 2014. It was the first township in the state to receive the honor. Spring Lake Township received the award for a second time in 2018.

“We have excellent elected officials and a very dedicated staff, as well as volunteers who are committed, smart, dependable and stay with the township for a long time,” said township board supervisor John Nash. “We function as a team and see the ‘Township of Excellence’ as a challenge we can, should, and will achieve as a team.”

“Spring Lake Township demonstrates perfectly what professional, passionate, and prepared township officials can create and steward,” said Michigan Townships Association Executive Director Neil Sheridan. “Spring Lake Township serves as an example for all local governments by consistently being a true ‘Township of Excellence.’”

