Spring Lake emergency evacuation order in effect, potential for explosion

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — An emergency evacuation order is in effect for parts of Spring Lake, according to Ottawa County Emergency Management.

We’re told there’s a fire at 14638 Apple Drive in Spring Lake.

Fire crews are on scene and say there is a high potential for an explosion.

This prompted an emergency evacuation order to everyone within a half mile radius of the fire.

Ottawa Co. Emergency Management says those needing to evacuate should go to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church – 760 E. Savidge St. in Spring Lake.

According to property records, the address belongs to Mobex Global Fruitport Operation.

According to Mobex Global's LinkedIn, it is "a global leader in lightweight innovations for automotive and heavy duty chassis and powertrain."

The motor vehicle manufacturing facility's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan.

This is a developing situation – FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene to bring you updated information.

