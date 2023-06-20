Spring Lake adjusts splash pad times to conserve water

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — As dry and hot conditions continue, you might be thinking of heading to the splash pads or pools.
If you're in Spring Lake, you will need to double-check their hours before heading out; they've changed to conserve water.
Starting now hours look like this:
Sunday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
According to their social media announcement, the change could help reduce water use by 40%.
They've also issued an even/odd schedule for watering lawns depending on the last digit of your address.
Even Digits: Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays
Odd Digits: Wednesdays, Fridays, or Sundays
You can keep an eye on when we should expect rain — and how much— with the FOX 17 Weather Team.