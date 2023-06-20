Spring Lake adjusts splash pad times to conserve water

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — As dry and hot conditions continue, you might be thinking of heading to the splash pads or pools.

If you're in Spring Lake, you will need to double-check their hours before heading out; they've changed to conserve water.

Starting now hours look like this:

Sunday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

According to their social media announcement, the change could help reduce water use by 40%.

They've also issued an even/odd schedule for watering lawns depending on the last digit of your address.

Even Digits: Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays

Odd Digits: Wednesdays, Fridays, or Sundays

You can keep an eye on when we should expect rain — and how much— with the FOX 17 Weather Team.