Spring Lake 82-year-old jailed for sending porn to underage girl

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An elderly Spring Lake man faces charges of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and use of a computer to commit a crime.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office made that announcement Friday afternoon.

Deputies said that in January detectives from Ottawa County were contacted by the Norton Shores Police Department about an investigation involving an 82-year-old Spring Lake man for contacting a juvenile girl and sending her sexually explicit videos. The detectives began investigating due to the suspect being an Ottawa County resident.

They ultimately submitted the case to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges. On Monday, the two charges were authorized, deputies located the suspect at his Spring Lake residence and took him into custody without incident.

Michael Lewis Secory, 82, of Spring Lake was taken to the Ottawa County Jail and was arraigned Tuesday in 58th District Court where bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance. Secory has since been released.

Anybody with any information about this case or who may have received similar communications from Secory is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT or at mosotips.com on the Web.

