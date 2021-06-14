Spectrum Health Zeeland expansion project to be completed by end of year

ZEELAND, Mich. — The expansion project for Spectrum Health's Zeeland's campus is well underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The new addition will house a new surgical facility and will add 9,100 square feet to the hospital.

“We moved into the current hospital campus from the former Pine Street location 15 years ago this past April,” shared Joe Klesney, chief operating officer, Zeeland Community Hospital. “Since that time we have been expanding services, acquiring advanced equipment, renovating spaces and modernizing most aspects of care to meet the progressing needs of the community. This is, however, the first expansion in which we have had to change the actual footprint of our campus.”

Officals say the new main floor will have a new main lobby, registration area, mail room and space for grounds keeping.

The new space will have a renovated waiting room inside the surgical department with updated equipment in operating rooms as well.

“Advancements in technology through the da Vinci® Surgical System (robotic surgery) and other improvements make common surgeries less invasive, allowing patients to heal quicker and at home where they would rather be,” commented Thomas Visser, MD, Zeeland Community Hospital’s chief of surgery. “Zeeland Community Hospital has worked hard to bring and keep those services local, so patients avoid traveling far from home. Our updated surgical unit is the natural next step in offering our patients the most convenient care possible. It shows people how committed Zeeland Community Hospital is to the community.”

Medical staff will also have updated work stations, increased storage and larger rooms for patient recovery.

“Our outstanding team is dedicated to providing safe, exceptional care to each surgical patient we treat,” said Marnie Pierce, surgical services manager, Zeeland Community Hospital. “To now have the facility upgraded to match the caliber of our caregivers is a dream. We’re excited that leadership and the board recognized the need, and we can’t wait to start working in this space."

Plans for a grand opening are already in the works.

“The new addition is designed with current and future patients in mind,” Klesney added. “The benefits of this space align with and support the Spectrum Health mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives.”