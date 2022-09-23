SowHope holding gala to empower women

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local organization helping women all across the world is hosting their annual fundraising gala Friday, September 30th.

SowHope founder and CEO, Mary Dailey Brown joined FOX 17 Morning News live to talk about their mission to inspire woman by promoting wellness, education, and economic opportunity.

This year's event can be attended in-person, online, or as hybrid participation and promises live music, wine, and dinner along with a message of hope.

Tickets are still available. Head to their website for more.

The money raised during the gala goes towards women in third-world countries struggling to make ends meet.