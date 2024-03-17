Watch Now
Small town celebrates 'World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade'

Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 17:30:15-04

CONKLIN, Mich. — A small town in Ottawa County held its annual celebration Sunday that lasted about a whole five minutes.

The Conklin Bar in the city of Conklin hosted the “World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

“The first time, I was like, ‘oh, okay, this is fun,’ and then I love how the community gets into it and everything,” Megan Hoth, a parade attendee, told FOX 17. “We started when I had just turned 21, and my Aunt Patty used to take us, and sometimes we’d be in the parade and get in the bar, and sometimes we’d just tailgate with a beer in our hand.”

The parade started at 10:55 a.m., and if you were late, you probably missed it.

The “route” goes down the road for about five minutes before heading into Conklin Bar where everyone stops, goes inside and drinks for the rest of the day.

The tradition started decades ago, and community members continue to show up no matter what.

“Nothing – rain, snow, sleet – been coming here for years and years,” John Hudson, another parade attendee, said. “We come here because we just love this atmosphere. It’s awesome, you know, all these people, look at, we can drink out in the street! It’s the one day of the year where you can go over to the cart, get a Guinness and have a beer.”

Conklin Bar featured a special food and drink menu Saturday and Sunday and had live entertainment throughout St. Patrick’s Day.

