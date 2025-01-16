'Slow down': Holland DPS cruiser rear-ended while responding to US-31 slide-off

HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officials are reminding the public to slow down after a cruiser was rear-ended while responding to a call Wednesday night.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says one of their officers had blocked the left lane on southbound US-31 in order to protect a car that had coasted into part of the median.

The cruiser’s emergency lights were active but another vehicle rear-ended the cruiser, according to HDPS.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“Just a reminder to slow down in winter conditions, particularly in the area of emergency vehicles or others vehicles on the side of the road,” the department writes.

