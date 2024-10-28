Sinterklaas is coming to town! Dutch tradition returns to downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time presents the Sinterklaas Shuffle, bringing fun, family friendly activities to downtown.

"This new celebration celebrates Holland's Dutch heritage while making sure everyone in our community can join in on the fun," said Chad Mesbergen, Director of Events and Operations for Tulip Time. "By spreading the celebration across downtown, we can show off our city while giving kids a magical experience."

Join them Friday, December 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 from 10-1 p.m. for a round robin-style adventure where kids can collect treats from Dutch-costumed skiers, friendly police polar bears, visit a magical lighthouse, and meat Sinterklass’ beautiful white horse before meeting Sinterklass himelf!

Passports to this adventure are $5 each. Find out more on the Tulip Time website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

