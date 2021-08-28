Shots fired during party at Allendale apartment complex

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Officials are investigating after shots were fired during a party at an Allendale apartment complex.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to help a security company break up a large party at the 48 West apartment complex around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

While heading to the call, deputies were informed that shots had been fired around one of the buildings. On scene, they found several shell casings in the parking lot. No injuries or property damage has been reported, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.