Shots fired at gathering outside business in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired outside a business in Holland Township early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. Deputies say there was a large gathering outside of 960 Butternut Drive, and witnesses on scene reported gunshots in the parking lot.

Deputies located evidence and spoke to witnesses on scene, but as of now have not said if there are any suspects, or if any arrests were made. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.