Shots fired after fight in Georgetown Township

Posted at 5:24 AM, Jul 04, 2021
GEORGETOWN, Township — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in Georgetown Township on Sunday.

Officers received a call around 3 a.m. about a fight in progress, where they could hear gunshots in the background. When they arrived on scene, they located several hell casings. No victims were found, and officials also saw no signs of injuries or property damage.

Ottawa County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information should call authorities or Silent Observer.

