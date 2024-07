HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is searching for whoever shot at two homes in Holland Township early Monday morning.

Deputies got the call to the Leisure Estates Trailer Park off Butternut Drive shortly after midnight. They found two homes hit, but no one was hurt. The suspect or suspects took off before deputies arrived.

WXMI

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or by visiting mosotips.com.