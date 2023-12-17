Watch Now
Sheriff: Man hit by pickup after stopping for previous Ottawa Co. crash

Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 21:03:51-05

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck hit a man who was getting out of his car after a separate crash.

Deputies responded 120th Avenue, just south of Port Sheldon Street, in Olive Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told them the pedestrian, a 53-year-old Zeeland man, had been in a crash just moments before.

They say he pulled over, got out of the car and walked into the road when a 64-year-old from Hudsonville hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital, and the sheriff’s office does not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

120th Ave. was closed for a short time while deputies investigated, and crews cleared the road.

