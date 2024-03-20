Watch Now
Sheriff: Man arrested for ‘intentionally’ ramming into car

Ottawa County Sheriff 12092023
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 12092023
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:56:21-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police arrested a man who intentionally hit another car several times after getting upset, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded Adams Street near Black River Drive in Holland Township Tuesday night, just before midnight.

Investigators talked with both drivers at the scene and learned that, after an initial crash in the same area, one driver got upset and intentionally rammed into the back of the other car several times.

The sheriff’s office says it happened while the cars were driving west on Adams.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Jaren Sabala. Now, he’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.

Neither Sabala nor the woman driving the car he reportedly rammed into were hurt.

