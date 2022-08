BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was hospitalized Wednesday after she hit a tree while not wearing a seat belt.

Deputies responded to 48th Avenue in Blendon Township around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the driver, a woman from Wyoming, crossed the centerline, left the road and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was the only person in the car at the time.

She was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

