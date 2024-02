GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews are working to put out a large garage fire in Grand Haven Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out inside the garage of a home in the 15000 block of Forest Park Drive Wednesday.

Neighbors told FOX 17 at the scene that it may have started as a grease fire, but fire officials have not confirmed an official cause.

FOX 17

The sheriff’s office says everyone is believed to have evacuated safely and there are no known injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube