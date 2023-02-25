Sheriff: 1 dead after Ottawa Co. snowmobile crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Friday evening after crashing a snowmobile into a tree.

Deputies responded to a home on Arthur Street near 16th Avenue in Wright Township, just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say a 40-year-old man from Marne was driving a snowmobile when he lost control and hit a tree.

First responders tried lifesaving measures, but the sheriff’s office says the man died from his injuries.

He was the only person on the snowmobile and deputies say the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

