Shelter in place lifted at West Ottawa High School after internet threat

Daren Bower / Fox 17
Posted at 2:14 PM, Oct 27, 2021
HOLLAND, Mich. — Activities at West Ottawa High School have returned to normal after a shelter in place following an internet threat Wednesday.

Multiple Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office units responded just before 12 p.m., working closely with school personnel to determine the nature of the threat, according to a news release.

Their investigation showed that the internet pest threatening the school wasn’t credible and has been circulating on the internet through multiple states.

Deputies say there is no current threat or danger to staff or students at West Ottawa High School.

