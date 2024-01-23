Sgt. Eric DeBoer named Ottawa County undersheriff, effective March 3

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has named its newest undersheriff.

Sgt. Eric DeBoer will step into the role starting March 3, the department announced Tuesday.

We’re told DeBoer’s career started as a reserve deputy in 1999. He became a road patrol deputy two years later and was promoted to detective in 2014. DeBoer currently works as a road patrol sergeant, which he has performed since 2022.

Deputies say DeBoer was involved in multiple committees at OCSO and has exemplified the department’s values to great effect.

“The Sheriff’s Office Executive team and I are looking forward to working with Eric during the transitional period as he prepares to take over the Undersheriff responsibilities,” writes Sheriff Steve Kempker.

The news comes days after OCSO announced current Undersheriff Valerie Weiss will retire on Feb. 28.

