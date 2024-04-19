Several schools sheltering after threatening call made to West Ottawa High School

HOLLAND, Mich. — Several schools are sheltering place after a threatening call was made to West Ottawa High School Friday morning.

Investigators are working to determine the source and ensure the safety of the students and staff.

According to a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, similar calls have been made to other districts as well.

West Ottawa Superintendent, Brad Corpe, shared a copy of the statement sent home to families with FOX 17:

Local area schools received an anonymous phone call threat to student safety on Friday late morning.



West Ottawa Public Schools immediately initiated shelter in place at our schools and lockdown at the high school. We began working with OCSD immediately.



At least one other area school district has had a similar threat. We are working with law enforcement to develop a safe release plan due to our scheduled early release.



Our primary priority is the safety of students and staff. We have law enforcement presence at our buildings and they will assist in guiding traffic and getting students on buses.



There may be some delay in release in order to be sure we can have everyone exit safely.



We will share additional information as we have it. All students and staff are currently safe and sheltered.



—Brad Corpe, Superintendent of West Ottawa Public Schools

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

This is a developing situation - FOX 17 will update this article as information is confirmed