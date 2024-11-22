Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Semi rolls into Hudsonville Subway, damages building

Ottawa County sheriff 06242023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County sheriff 06242023
Posted

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Subway restaurant in Hudsonville was damaged after a semitruck hit the building Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Corporate Grove Drive before 4:50 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the semi was parked in the parking lot when the driver visited a gas station next door. The parking brake was not set properly, however, causing the semi to roll down the lot’s surface.

Deputies say the semi hit a parked car before striking the building.

No injuries were reported but the damage to the building prompted the restaurant to close.

The incident is still being investigated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward