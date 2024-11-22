Semi rolls into Hudsonville Subway, damages building

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Subway restaurant in Hudsonville was damaged after a semitruck hit the building Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Corporate Grove Drive before 4:50 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the semi was parked in the parking lot when the driver visited a gas station next door. The parking brake was not set properly, however, causing the semi to roll down the lot’s surface.

Deputies say the semi hit a parked car before striking the building.

No injuries were reported but the damage to the building prompted the restaurant to close.

The incident is still being investigated.

