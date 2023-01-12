School bus rear-ended on US-31 in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus in Olive Township Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on southbound US-31 at Port Sheldon Street.

We’re told a southbound West Ottawa Public Schools decelerated before the traffic light when it was rear-ended by a small car.

Deputies say the car became jammed underneath the bus’s rear bumper.

No students were on board the bus when the crash happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the car was reportedly taken by an ambulance to be treated for potential internal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash resulted in the closure of one lane for about an hour, authorities say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

