Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1

Metro school bus
WTVF
School buses
Metro school bus
Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 11:57:22-04

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m.

We’re told the bus driver, described as a 42-year-old Hamilton woman, was heading west on Robbins Road when she disregarded the red light.

The resulting crash dealt non-life-threatening injuries to a 49-year-old Grand Haven woman, according to GHDPS.

Four children were on board when the crash occurred, authorities say.

The bus driver was reportedly issued a citation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered