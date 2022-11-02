School bus driver cited after Grand Haven crash injures 1

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials in Grand Haven responded to a crash involving a school bus in Grand Haven Wednesday morning.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the crash happened at Robbins Road and Ferry Street before 7:40 a.m.

We’re told the bus driver, described as a 42-year-old Hamilton woman, was heading west on Robbins Road when she disregarded the red light.

The resulting crash dealt non-life-threatening injuries to a 49-year-old Grand Haven woman, according to GHDPS.

Four children were on board when the crash occurred, authorities say.

The bus driver was reportedly issued a citation.

