Saugatuck to host Venetian Fest Lite in late July

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck City Council approved plans for a scaled back Venetian Festival on Monday, which is scheduled to take place July 30-31.

The event had been canceled earlier in the year due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's festival will feature a concert, beer tent and dinghy poker run.

80's band Starfarm is scheduled to perform in Coghlin Park on the first day of the festival.

The venue will open at 6 p.m., with attendance being $10 a person and food and drinks available for purchase throughout the evening.

Neither the Lighted Boat Parade nor the Fireworks Display will be included in this year’s festival due to time constraints.

The Venetian Festival is the largest fundraiser for Cow Hill Yacht Club, a charitable organization that donates proceeds to help local families and individuals in need.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the festival or donating to Cow Hill Yacht Club can do so here.

