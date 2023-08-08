Sand Sculpture Contest to be held at Grand Haven City Beach on Saturday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the annual Sand Sculpture Contest. The event will be held at the Grand Haven City Beach on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The contest is family-friendly and welcomes participants of all skill levels. Participants will be able to sculpt the sand without any artificial supports from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Those who wish to participate must register and submit the participation fee prior to the event. Individuals can sign up online or look for the information tent for day of event registration.

Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce Sand Sculpture Contest

2023 will be the 40th year of the Sand Sculpture Contest.

“To watch the transformation of regular beach sand into a sculpture is quite amazing,” said Antoinette Bates, director of events and programs. “It’s fun to see people of all ages making it happen!”

The Sand Sculpture Contest will be held on Saturday, August 12. More information on the event can be found on its Facebook page and on the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce website.

