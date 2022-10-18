Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Salvation Army to kick off 2022 Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11

Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Salvation Army starting annual holiday fundraising early due to impact of COVID-19
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 14:08:42-04

OTTAWA/ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle campaign in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties next month.

The kickoff event will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Holland at Bowerman’s on 8th, according to the charity organization.

“This year we are again expecting another record number of families to apply for assistance during these tough economic times,” says Major Amos Shiels.

The Salvation Army requests the public to lend a hand in the following ways:

  • Buy toys for its Toy Shop (may appeal to kids of any age).
  • Donate cash or gift cards (these will be given to older children).
  • Volunteer as a bell ringer.
  • Sponsor a Red Kettle online.

Those wishing to donate toys or gift cards are asked to drop them off at 104 Clover St in Holland.

Visit the Salvation Army’s Holland division online for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered