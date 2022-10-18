Salvation Army to kick off 2022 Red Kettle campaign Nov. 11

OTTAWA/ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Salvation Army is scheduled to kick off its 2022 Red Kettle campaign in southern Ottawa and Allegan counties next month.

The kickoff event will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in downtown Holland at Bowerman’s on 8th, according to the charity organization.

“This year we are again expecting another record number of families to apply for assistance during these tough economic times,” says Major Amos Shiels.

The Salvation Army requests the public to lend a hand in the following ways:

Buy toys for its Toy Shop (may appeal to kids of any age).

Donate cash or gift cards (these will be given to older children).

Volunteer as a bell ringer.

Sponsor a Red Kettle online.

Those wishing to donate toys or gift cards are asked to drop them off at 104 Clover St in Holland.

Visit the Salvation Army’s Holland division online for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube