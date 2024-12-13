Salvation Army prepares for annual toy shop in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army has been spreading holiday cheer to families for 90 years, and now the nonprofit is gearing up for its annual toy shop in Holland.

With help from the Lakeshore Human Resources Organization, the toy shop will help parents and guardians in need pick out gifts for kids. Around 800 families will benefit from the program this year, impacting more than 2,000 children.

Parents will choose three toys for each kid, ranging from gloves and hats to stuffed animals and stocking stuffers.

"Families sign up online, and through that, they receive a spot and they have a time and they come in. The parent or guardian, if possible, comes in alone, and they get to shop exactly for the toys for their kids," says Holland Salvation Army Lt. Matthew Winters. “It means that at a table, they may see only two gifts that they really think fits their child, and they'll leave a gift behind for the next person. And so that helps resources to go farther."

The toys are made possible through donations supplied by Toys for Tots and the general public.

The toy shop will run from Dec. 18–22.

