Salvation Army Holland's toy shop to provide gifts, clothes to 700 families

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army in Holland is providing toys and clothes to more than 1,000 children who may not otherwise receive a Christmas gift.

Over 700 families representing nearly 1,800 children will be shopping from their annual toy shop to pick out gifts donated by local organizations and big box stores.

TOY SHOP: The Salvation Army Holland’s Toy Shop is opening up tomorrow to allow families in need to pick out gifts for their kids for the holidays.



They’re set to serve 700 families representing nearly 1800 children. We’re *LIVE* inside the space to get a sneak peek. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/1HfkkmsfNT — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) December 15, 2022

From Mr. Potato Head to Barbie to stacking blocks, this year the organization received over 6,000 donations from local businesses, Toys for Tots, Menard's, Sam's Club and Benteler Automotive.

Families in Ottawa and Allegan Counties will shop over three days ahead of Christmas starting Friday, December 15. Pre-registration was required.

The Salvation Army also serves families throughout the two counties throughout the year with additional programs like rent and utilities, a food pantry and even ministry opportunities.

For more information on additional programs with the Salvation Army, click here.