Roundabouts coming to Ottawa County this year, says road commission

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers are being warned to stay alert behind the wheel this summer, especially in Ottawa County where a new style of intersection is coming: roundabouts.

Three roundabouts are set to be constructed in 2026 in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Road Commission. They will be located at the intersections of Lincoln Street and 144th Avenue at the border of Grand Haven and Robinson townships, Port Sheldon Street and 120th Avenue, plus 48th Avenue and Baldwin Street on the border of Blendon and Georgetown townships.

WXMI A map showing roundabouts set to be built in 2026 in Ottawa County.

The roundabout design helps improve safety and traffic flow at intersections, plus lowers vehicle speeds and maintenance costs, said the road commission.

While the commission acknowledged that roundabouts can be unfamiliar to many drivers in West Michigan, it said getting comfortable with them takes just a few tries.

Construction on the new roundabouts is slatted to start this spring.

