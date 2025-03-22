'ROOTED' IN COMMUNITY: Loutit Library's Free Seed Program Thrives

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Loutit Library in Grand Haven offers a unique service to the community: a seed library housed in a refurbished card catalog.

Chelsea Payton, the library's community engagement and marketing manager, explains the concept: "You come in, grab whatever seed that you would like from one of these little drawers, plant the seed, and then whenever the plant grows, you get seeds from it, and you can bring them back."

The seed library, which has been in operation for several years, allows patrons to borrow seeds for free and return new seeds after their plants have grown.

Payton showcases a folder of patron contributions, saying, "We actually have a whole folder here full of people's donations and how their plants grew and the seeds that they brought. So these are really fun, like this person even made a rhubarb pie with theirs."

The available seeds change with the seasons. Currently, the library offers herbs, vegetables, fruits, and flowers, with a recent large donation of finger carrot seeds. In the fall, patrons can expect to find corn and other autumn-appropriate seeds.

For those new to gardening, the library provides resources to help.

"We have all different kinds of gardening books," Payton notes.

She adds that the library's used bookstore also sells gardening books at discounted prices.

The seed library is open to the public, and no library membership is required to participate.

Payton emphasizes, "All you have to do is come in, take whatever you would like."

For more information about the seed library program, visit the Loutit Library website.

