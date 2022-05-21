Rollover hospitalizes two, forces road closure

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Friday afternoon sent two drivers to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on US-31 in Port Sheldon Township.

They say a 24-year-old man from Grand Haven was driving north on US-31 when a pickup truck turned onto the highway.

The sheriff’s office says a 21-year-old man from Holland was driving the pickup that turned north from Croswell Street.

Deputies say the car rear ended the pickup, which caused it to roll into the median.

The driver of the pickup was pinned inside, but emergency crews were able to pull him out.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The crash forced northbound US-31 to shut down for about a half hour Friday while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

