Rollover crash in Allendale Twp. sends woman to hospital

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa County.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 2:25 p.m. to the intersection of 68th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Allendale Township, according to a news release.

One of the vehicles, driven by a 78-year-old Allendale man, was westbound on Fillmore Street with his 75-year-old passenger.

The other vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old Hudsonville man, turned onto Fillmore Street from 68th Avenue, hitting the first car and causing it to roll over, the sheriff’s office said.

Both the man and woman in the first car were injured.

The man was treated and released at the scene, but the woman was transported by LIFE EMS to Metro Hospital.

Her condition was described as stable.

The Hudsonville man was cited for failing to yield, causing the crash.