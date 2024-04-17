Robinson Twp. woman arrested, charged with embezzlement from employer

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Robinson Township woman is in custody for allegedly stealing more than $120,000 from an Ottawa County business.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Doltec Enterprises contacted them after uncovering discrepancies in their business accounts.

We’re told the money was redirected to an employee’s personal account, occurring across multiple transactions between August 2023 and January 2024.

Deputies tell us 44-year-old Mandy Barlow was arrested and charged last week for embezzling more than $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.

Barlow posted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and was released from jail, according to OCSO.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

