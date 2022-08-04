Road closures, traffic changes expected this weekend for Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Public safety officials are notifying the public of upcoming road closures to accommodate the 2022 Coast Guard Festival.

The Grand Haven Public Safety Department says all streets within two blocks of the parade’s starting location near Lakeshore Middle School will be closed. The parade begins Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.

We’re told traffic will not be permitted through Clinton, Franklin, Grant, Pennoyer and Washington streets west of Davis and Eighth streets.

Authorities say the parade route and all adjacent roads will be shut down at 10:30 a.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive along the parade route by 9 a.m.

A handful of streets will also be closed for the fireworks extravaganza between 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Public safety officials say closures will affect the following streets:

Harbor Drive between Sherman Avenue and N. First Street.

Columbus Avenue from Harbor Drive to First Street.

Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to First Street.

Clinton Avenue from Harbor Drive to First Street.

Lafayette Avenue from Harbor Drive to First Street.

Howard Avenue from Harbor Drive to Sand.

We’re told Franklin Street will become a one-way street after the fireworks display at around 10 p.m.

Grand Haven authorities also note the following changes impacted by the weekend's festivities:

Seventh Street between Franklin Street and US-31 will close 10 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Parking will not be allowed on Franklin Street between Harbor Drive and Beacon Boulevard from 6 p.m.–2 a.m.

Left turns won’t be allowed for vehicles traveling north and south along US-31 between Robbins Road and Jackson Street.

The drawbridge will remain lowered between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The public is advised to look out for “no parking” zones and associated signage.

