GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Harbor Transit is reminding riders of road construction impacting their routes.

A closure on I-96 means more people will be driving along M-104, making ride times longer than usual.

The bus service says it’s best to plan a little extra time for your ride during the project.

Track your bus here in real time.

Construction closures in question happen the weekend of October 19-21.

