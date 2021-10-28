Watch
Road closes in Ottawa County after cement truck tips over

Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 28, 2021
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A road was closed in Ottawa County because of a liquid spill from a cement truck that tipped over during a crash Thursday.

It happened around noon in the ditch off 36th Avenue just south of Fillmore Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation by the sheriff’s office and Georgetown Township Fire showed the 33-year-old driver from Marne was traveling southbound when he went off the paved portion of the roadway and onto the soft gravel shoulder.

Deputies say this caused the cement truck to go into the ditch and tip over.

The driver was not injured.

36th Avenue was expected to be closed “for another hour or so” as of 2 p.m. between Fillmore Street and Bauer Road.

