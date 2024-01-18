Reward offered after shots hit house, car in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Early Wednesday morning, someone fired shots into a house and car in Grand Haven.

Now, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

It happened on Colfax Ave near S. Albee St between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Grand Haven Public Safety Detectives tell FOX 17 no one was hurt, but a dark-colored truck was seen speeding away from the location soon after it happened.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or reaching out to Silent Observer.