Reservoir: New restaurant to replace former Ottawa Beach Inn with Italian, comfort food

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The shore of Lake Michigan is home to Corina Sepsakos. She and her husband, Vasilios, plan to return the former Ottawa Beach Inn to that familiar feeling of comfort with their soon-to-be-open restaurant, Reservoir.

"This was the staple, this was comfort food," said Corina Sepsakos, describing Ottawa Beach Inn's fifty-plus year run. "Something people remember from their childhood, their grandparents taking them."

In 2022, the restaurant rebranded to Playa Tacos and Tequilas. A year later, it shut down, unable to survive another drop in revenue during the winter season.

"A big part of the community for a long time," according to Sepsakos, her family's new restaurant will bring back the homestyle charm of Ottawa Beach Inn by offering comfort food (especially during the offseason) and serving "upscale" Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, along with drinks and mocktails.

While crab legs, perch and stuffed salmon may populate the menu during the warmer months (as well as breakfast and vegan and vegetarian options), burgers and sandwiches will become more common when the weather cools down, for example.

"It's a privilege to be able to go out to eat," Sepsakos said. "Instead of once a month, we're looking to showcase something that's more once a week."

For those camping down the road at Holland State Park, a to-go barn, aptly named 'The Dam,' will sling grinders and pizza out in the back parking lot.

"What kid is not going to want to eat their own pizza?" said Sepasakos, detailing other kid-friendly options in addition to a make-your-own pizza, including dirt cups and slushies.

The interior of the restaurant will feature work from local artists and an awning will cover a portion of Reservoir's patio, offering shade and shelter.

"I look at the view and it's different every day," Sepsakos said. "This is home. The first time that I've ever felt that sense of actual, established belonging."

After a soft opening, Reservoir plans to open to the public on Memorial Day Weekend and will be open 8:00 am to midnight on all days of the week.

