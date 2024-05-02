Watch Now
Rescue teams to hold training exercise at Grand Valley this weekend

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 02, 2024
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Rescue teams are planning to hold a training exercise at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) tells us the search and rescue exercise will be held Saturday, May 4 within the ravine between the Grand River and the university’s Allendale campus.

Deputies say a coordinated effort involving their drone team, Michigan Search and Rescue (MI SAR), the Allendale Fire Department, Ottawa County Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and the Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department will train to search and extract missing persons starting at 10 a.m.

The exercise will be closed to the public, according to OCSO. Civilians are asked to avoid going near K9s on site.

