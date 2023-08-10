Remains of James DeYoung Power Plant to be demolished

HOLLAND, Mich. — The remains of the James DeYoung Power Plant will be demolished Thursday morning.

The Holland Board of Public Works says a controlled implosion will take place Thursday, Aug. 10 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The public is advised of dust that will kick up after the implosion. It should fizzle out within a matter of minutes.

We’re told Pine Avenue will be closed for a half hour near the police department between Douglas Avenue and Seventh Street. Meanwhile, First, Third and Fourth streets will be closed between Pine and River avenues.

The controlled implosion will produce a rapid series of detonations and the remainder of the building including the stacks will come down.

There will be a loud sound from the explosion and collapse of the structure.

No people or drones will be allowed near the demolition site while the implosion takes place. The Board says video and photos will be released afterward.

