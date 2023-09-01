Recall petitions filed against Ottawa Co. commissioners Bergman, Zylstra

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Two more Ottawa County commissioners are facing recalls.

FOX 17 learned Friday that commissioners Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra could lose their seats next year.

The petitions filed say it's in response to Bergman and Zylstra voting “no” on the resolution to “protect childhood innocence.”

Chairperson Joe Moss submitted the resolution in June after the Ottawa County Health Department participated in Grand Haven’s first Pride Fest.

The resolution did pass— with Bergman and Zylstra being the only commissioners to vote against it.

Based on the resolution, “no county staff or resources shall be allocated to activities, programs, events, content or institutions which support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth.”

Bergman and Zylstra expressed their concerns about the resolution’s vagueness and the need for clarity at a June meeting.

We reached out to both commissioners for comment Friday.

Zylstra referred to his comments from the June meeting.

Bergman told FOX 17 that he's "busy trying to make sure that the health department budget for 2024 is fully funded."

County Clerk Justin Roebuck says the required number of signatures to recall Zylstra is 2,620, and 3,717 to recall Bergman.

The Ottawa County Election Commission will hold a hearing on the clarity and factual nature of the petition language on Tuesday, September 12 at 4 p.m.

The hearing will be in the Jury Assembly Room— 414 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

View the recall petition documents below:

