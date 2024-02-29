Ravenna woman hospitalized after semi crash in Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A Ravenna woman is seriously hurt after crashing with a semitruck in Coopersville Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Arthur Street before 1 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the semi was headed west when it failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, colliding with a Chrysler van.

Deputies say the 30-year-old driver had to be removed from the van. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A baby was in the vehicle at the time of the crash but was unharmed.

The intersection was shut down while cleanup and investigation took place, authorities explain.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube